In Kazakhstan, a Russian citizen opened fire in a residential complex and then committed suicide when the police stormed his apartment. Nur.kz reports about it on Sunday, April 25.

An emergency happened in Alma-Ata in the Bukhar Zhyrau Towers residential complex. The day before, the attacker had a fight with the guard and shot him with a gun. The victim was hospitalized, and the suspect locked himself in his apartment.

All residents were evacuated, the scene was cordoned off. The Ministry of Internal Affairs claims that they negotiated with the shooter for several hours.

“However, he refused to surrender and continued to shoot at the door. He fired shots in the direction of the staircase about 30 times. After that, it was decided to detain the suspect by the special forces of the Police Department. Fearing responsibility, the suspect committed suicide, ”the ministry said.

The security officials claim that no firearms were used during the special operation, only noise and gas grenades were used. There are no victims among the other residents.

