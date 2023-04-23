In the Karachay-Cherkess Republic, a criminal case has been opened on the fact of the murder of two brothers in the village of Upper Teberda. This was announced on Sunday, April 23, in the press service of the Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Republic.

It is noted that earlier in the day near the bridge in Upper Teberda, the bodies of two people with gunshot wounds were found. The victims turned out to be brothers, whose relative may have been involved in the murder.

“According to preliminary data, a relative of the victims was involved in the murder, the motive for the crime was a property conflict,” the press service said in a statement.

Currently, investigators and forensic experts of the Investigative Committee, as well as employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the republic, are working at the scene, trying to establish all the circumstances of the incident.

Before that, on April 21, a minor suspected of murdering a 10-year-old girl was taken into custody in Karachaevsk. The day before, the body of a 10-year-old girl with her throat slit was found at the entrance of a residential building in Karachaevsk. The schoolgirl’s parents said that around noon she went to the store and disappeared. Around 15:00 they sounded the alarm, and soon found the body of their daughter under the door of a neighboring apartment.

The suspect in the murder was soon detained, he confessed to his deed. Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin put this case under special control.