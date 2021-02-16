In Karabakh, they are going to make the Russian language official. Reported by RIA News with reference to the corresponding draft legislative amendments posted on the website of the National Assembly of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR).

The draft amendments to the law “On language” were signed by the head of Karabakh Arayik Harutyunyan. According to the document, the official languages ​​of the NKR are literary Armenian and Russian. It is assumed that government agencies, legal entities, institutions and organizations will be required to conduct their affairs in Armenian and, if necessary, in Russian. The publication of literature in two languages ​​will also be encouraged.

The authors of the amendments note that the change in the status of the Russian language is due to the “formation of a new agenda” taking into account the relations between Karabakh and Russia. In this context, it is emphasized that for many residents of the region, Russian is the second language of communication. According to the document, the long stay of the Russian peacekeepers, as well as the need to jointly solve numerous problems and cooperation in various fields, require a reassessment of the role of the Russian language.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia has no intentions to include Nagorno-Karabakh in its structure. The minister recalled that the independence of Karabakh was not recognized by anyone, including Armenia.

On November 9, 2020, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia adopted a trilateral statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. The sides remained in their positions, later the territories of several regions passed under the control of the Azerbaijani side.

In addition, Russian peacekeepers entered the region. The servicemen who arrived in Karabakh on a peacekeeping mission were deployed in several districts of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, as well as on the state border of Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Syunik region to prevent conflicts related to the process of its demarcation. The military will monitor compliance with the ceasefire in the region for at least five years.