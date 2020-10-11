Special envoy to Yerevan (Armenia).

A first stop to the fighting was to begin this Saturday at midday, after fourteen days of clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This first hope for peace in Nagorno-Karabakh came from Moscow after ten hours of negotiations started on Friday and ended on Saturday between the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers. “A cease-fire is announced from 12:00 noon on October 10, 2020 for humanitarian purposes,” said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, reading a statement at the end of the negotiations.

This is the first official meeting between the two belligerents since the resumption of the conflict, on September 27 after an offensive by the Azerbaijani army on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and the Armenian enclave, the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh , supported by Yerevan. Russia has worked in recent days to organize this meeting in the face of intensifying fighting. The discussions that took place behind closed doors were kept secret. Sergey Lavrov simply clarified that the “specific parameters” for its implementation will be agreed later.

In Yerevan, bathed in sunshine, the inhabitants welcomed this cease-fire. For Anna, in her thirties who saw one of her brothers with other volunteers “leave to defend the territory”: “ Who can enjoy war and watch 20 year olds die in battle? This is a good thing to allow refugees to move around safely and for humanitarian aid to get there. But I have a lot of doubts that this stop will last long“. This opinion is widely shared. No one believes in this break. “It is a diplomatic coup by Russia which intends to show that it remains the only mediating power. But in the field, the guns are not silent», Affirms Achot who goes to Stepanakert to deliver supplies to friends.

Despite the official entry into force of the cease-fire, three hundred kilometers from the Armenian capital, gunfire targeted several towns in Karabakh. In Stepanakert, less than fifteen minutes after the official end of the fighting, bombings struck the capital of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh. An Azerbaijani drone also reportedly struck the Armenian city of Kapan. “Several clashes took place in particular in the south of Karabakh. The only way to achieve a ceasefire would be a strong diplomatic proposal from the Russians for both sides. If the negotiations lasted so long, inevitably, they discussed a peace plan“, Estimates Emmanuil Mkrtchyan, who directs the site” ArmInfo “.

In the meantime, the human toll of the conflict continues to increase with more than 450 dead, including many civilians. Tens of thousands of the 140,000 people living in Nagorno-Karabakh have fled the fighting. Russian Minister Sergei Lavrov said the ceasefire would allow “to exchange prisoners of war, other people and the bodies of those killed with the mediation and in accordance with the criteria of the Committee of the Red Cross“. But Armenian associations remain skeptical. “While the fighting continues, the intensity has nevertheless declined. We can take the opportunity to bring as many things as possible: medicines, food, clothes… ”, Explains Anna Aghajanian, who heads the Armenian Fund’s aid program.

At the end of the meeting in Moscow, Azerbaijan and Armenia committed to negotiations “to achieve a rapid peaceful settlementAs part of the OSCE Minsk Group, chaired by the United States, France and the United States. This organization was created in 1992 to put an end to the first conflict, which began in the late 1980s when the Soviet Union imploded which left 30,000 dead and nearly one million refugees. The Minsk group had to find a diplomatic outcome after the signing of a ceasefire in 1994, enshrining the Armenian military victory on the ground. For many Armenians, peace still seems a long way off.

