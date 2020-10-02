After five days of clashes, none of the protagonists pleaded for an end to the fighting. Nagorno-Karabakh again experienced deadly fighting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian armed forces all day Thursday. Artillery fire, long-range rockets, drones, helicopters, armored vehicles … several testimonies on the spot show an increase in the intensity of the conflict, due to the use of heavy weapons. Faced with this military escalation around the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh, the human toll continues to grow, with nearly 200 deaths. The non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch called “Both parties not to target civilians”.

On the military level, the conflict is expected to be bloodier due to the advance of Azerbaijani troops in the areas around the Armenian enclave. “From now on, they are approaching strategic areas which are located in steep territories and better defended by the Armenian forces”, confirms a Russian journalist on the spot. A stagnation and an intensification of the fighting are therefore to be feared in this enclave populated mainly by Armenians. During the previous crisis, in 2016, Russia and Turkey had succeeded in imposing a ceasefire after four days of fighting. Is it still possible today? For Carey Cavanaugh, former US representative to the Minsk group, “There is no military solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. What we need from all the actors is political courage to put an end to these hostilities, restore a ceasefire and get fully involved in negotiations to allow their people to live. in peace “.

Baku and Yerevan remain deaf to calls for a ceasefire

After a week of conflict, the Azerbaijani President and the Armenian Prime Minister remain deaf to international calls for a truce. Yerevan and Baku have still excluded from negotiations and preferred to communicate on the hundreds of human losses inflicted on the other camp. President Ilham Aliyev claimed that a withdrawal “Unconditional” and ” without delay “ armed forces of Armenia was the only way “For the current generation of Armenians to avoid a massive loss of human life”. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pachinian also reaffirmed his determination to fight.

Despite everything, the presidents of Russia, Vladimir Putin, French, Emmanuel Macron, and American, Donald Trump, who co-chair the Minsk group, called again this Thursday in a joint statement to “The immediate cessation of hostilities” and “The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to undertake without delay to resume substantive negotiations” under the aegis of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). A few hours earlier, Moscow also offered to host “A meeting of the heads of diplomacy of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia”. Turkey’s response since the start of the crisis has not changed. Its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reiterated: “A lasting ceasefire in this region depends on an Armenian withdrawal from all Azerbaijani territory. “

Unlike previous clashes, even in 2016 Turkey’s direct involvement took the conflict to a whole new level. It reflects Ankara’s desire for regional expansion in the Caucasus. Everything that happens there “Is the subject of special attention in Moscow. Russia will not allow Turkey to take too many concrete initiatives in this region considered to be part of its vital interests ”, recalls Didier Billion, deputy director of Iris.

The scars of the past are resurfacing

However, in both Azerbaijan and Armenia, this conflict has now become a question of honor, national identity and the legitimization of power. On both sides, nationalist rhetoric took precedence over any desire to negotiate. If one or the other agrees to negotiate, he will be considered a weakling by his public opinion. “We thought we had turned the page of a generation marked by conflict. This one takes us back to it. The scars of the 1988-1994 war, which left more than 35,000 dead and one million refugees, are resurfacing. And the more the days go by, the more difficult it will be to relaunch the dialogue ”, explains a diplomat following the talks.

The project of a large space panturc has always appealed to Turkish nationalist elites, and the territory Azeri is a key element. ” Jeans Radvanyi, Caucasian specialist

On the Turkish side, Erdogan seems to want to make his support for Turkish-speaking Azerbaijan a new element of patriotic mobilization in his own country. “The project of a large Panturc space has always appealed to Turkish nationalist elites, and Azeri territory is a key element. Recent statements by Recep Tayyip Erdogan proposing active military aid from Ankara to Baku are all the more worrying given that Turkish intervention would certainly elicit a Russian response. Armenia is part, with Russia, of the United a collective security treaty (OTSC, signed in 2002), which indicates that the organization would defend one of its members in the event of foreign military intervention ”, recalls Jean Radvanyi, specialist in the Caucasus.

The future of the Minsk group is at stake. This mechanism, created in 1992 by the Committee on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE), in Helsinki, to find a diplomatic solution, has shown its limits. Its members have failed to achieve real and lasting peace. For Thomas de Waal, Caucasian specialist for Carnegie Europe, “The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs should declare that the two countries must honor the commitments they made in Vienna in May 2016 to relaunch a peace process after the last round of conflict, to start talks on an operation peacekeepers and recall that Armenians and Azerbaijanis are not eternal enemies ”. The Dushanbe agreement in 2018 between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev proves that the two sides can agree on the consolidation of the ceasefire. But that last hope of a reset has been swept away by this conflict. Only Turkish and Russian regional forces can impose a peace that will be made for their own interests.