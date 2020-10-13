The number of civilians killed in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic has risen to 31 since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict, local ombudsman Artak Beglaryan said on Twitter.

According to him, over the past day, three wounded civilians died in the hospital.

In addition, according to Beglaryan, three new cases of the death of civilians were recorded as a result of the actions of Azerbaijan.

The Ombudsman promised to publish the lists of the dead later.

The day before, he reported about 25 casualties among the civilian population of Karabakh as a result of the armed conflict.

The fighting on the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh has been going on since the end of September. Baku and Yerevan accuse each other of unleashing hostilities.

Earlier, the parties managed to agree on a ceasefire for humanitarian purposes. The truce has been in effect since noon on October 10. The parties should conduct an exchange of prisoners and bodies of the dead, and later – agree on specific details of the truce.

Moreover, for several days Azerbaijan and Armenia have been accusing each other of violations of the ceasefire regime.