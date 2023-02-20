Izvestia: they want to create a new division of nuclear submarines in Kamchatka

In Kamchatka, they soon want to create a new division of nuclear submarines. It will include submarines of the Belgorod and Khabarovsk projects, as well as a support vessel. Izvestia writes about this on Monday, February 20, citing sources in the military department.

According to them, the issue of forming a new division “is being worked out,” but no final decision has yet been made on this issue.

The publication got acquainted with the documents of arbitration courts confirming the completion of the construction of coastal infrastructure for submarines of projects 09851 “Belgorod” and 09852 “Khabarovsk” and a support vessel of project 20183 in Krasheninnikov Bay.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Defense Ministry plans to conclude a contract with the Amur Shipyard for the construction of six frigates of projects 22350 and 22350M. A series of six ships will be built for the Russian Pacific Fleet.