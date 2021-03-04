Two people died, at least 20 more people were injured as a result of a road accident involving two buses in the Kamchatka Territory, reports website RF IC for the region.

The incident happened on the 54th kilometer of the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky – Milkovo highway.

According to the investigators, the driver of the passenger bus, moving along route No. 201, did not take into account the condition of the road surface in difficult weather conditions, exceeded the speed when approaching the Ural car and applied emergency braking. After that, the bus ended up in the oncoming lane and collided with a regular bus moving along route No. 218.

The victims of the road accident were the driver of the bus # 218 and the passenger of the bus # 201. The victims received injuries of varying severity.

A criminal case was initiated on the fact of the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements when transporting people by a regular bus, which inadvertently resulted in the death of two people. The driver of the bus # 201 was detained.

The Emergency Situations Ministry employees worked at the site of the emergency. As reported website emergency department, rescuers unblocked the deceased driver, and also freed the highway from buses. It is noted that the victims were hospitalized, and the rest of the passengers were taken to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

