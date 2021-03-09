The side breakthrough, formed in 2021 on the slope of the Klyuchevskoy volcano in Kamchatka, received its official name, the press service of the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported on Tuesday, March 9. Breakthrough named in honor of the Soviet scientist Georgy Gorshkov.

A collateral breakthrough occurred on the Klyuchevskoy volcano on February 18, writes Interfax… The breakthrough zone is located on the northwestern slope at an altitude of 2850 m above sea level. The breach consists of two parallel cracks spaced about 250 m apart. The last summit eruption of Klyuchevskoy volcano took place from the first days of October 2020 to 8 February 2021.

It is noted that the height of the cinder cone at the source of the breakthrough has reached almost 60 m by now, and the base diameter is 101 m. At the same time, the lava flow continues to pour out, and volcanic bombs are scattered.

“The names of significant volcanological events are assigned by the decision of the Academic Council. Names are given to the lateral breakouts, because they remain forever. After a year, no traces remain from the summit eruptions. And lateral breakouts lie on the slope, and in order to identify them in relation to each other, for volcanology as a science, they are assigned their own names, ”the words of the institute director Alexei Ozerov are quoted in the message.