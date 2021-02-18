In the Kamchatka Territory, a criminal case was opened against a 17-year-old student on suspicion of torturing a disabled minor.

As reported on the website of the regional SU of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, from October 2020 to February 2021, a teenager beat and “committed other violent actions” against a nine-year-old disabled child near the school building in the Penzhinsky district and at home. Who the victim is the suspect is not specified.

It is noted that the teenager is brought up in an incomplete family, and was also registered with the PDN.

Law enforcers establish all the circumstances of the incident.