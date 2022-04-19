The governor of the Kaliningrad region Alikhanov declared the impossibility of blockade of the region

The governor of the Kaliningrad region, Anton Alikhanov, declared the impossibility of blockade of the region. This is reported RIA News.

According to him, planes fly to Kaliningrad along neutral routes, and water transport always connects the region with the rest of Russia. The governor also noted that the closure of rail transit is not beneficial to European countries. He explained that European countries save quite a lot of time on transportation through the region, moreover, this method is sometimes cheaper than water transport.

In addition, Alikhanov said that the closure of the railway lines will completely block the possibilities for the transit of goods to Europe from Southeast Asia and China.

Earlier, Alikhanov assessed the risk of closing the border with Lithuania. According to him, Lithuania cannot do it unilaterally. The politician explained that this proposal was made by the European country at the level of the European Union, it is reflected in the fifth package of sanctions in the form of a ban on the operation of Russian road carriers through the territory of the EU. At the same time, an exception was made for Kaliningrad transit, Alikhanov specified. According to the governor of the Kaliningrad region, the West acted “reasonably enough” in this matter.