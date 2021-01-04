An eleven-year-old girl who ran away from home after a quarrel with her mother is wanted in Kaliningrad, reports REN…

The incident took place last Sunday, January 3rd.

It is known that the schoolgirl took two thousand rubles from her piggy bank and fled from the house through the window of the first floor.

According to the mother, her daughter had never done this before.

The girl was wearing a gray hooded jacket, gray pants, and black and pink sneakers. Anyone with any information about the child’s whereabouts are asked to contact the police.

