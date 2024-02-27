In Kaliningrad, a criminal case was opened against a man who beat an ambulance paramedic who came to a call. The Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (IC RF) for the Kaliningrad region reported this in its Telegram channel.

“The defendant in the criminal case was a 28-year-old resident of the regional center who had no previous convictions. <...> A criminal case was initiated on the grounds of a crime provided for in paragraph “a” of Part 2 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Intentional infliction of minor harm to health, committed out of hooligan motives”),” the department wrote.

According to the regional Investigative Directorate of the Russian Federation, this happened on the night of February 19 near one of the houses on Bazhenov Street in Kaliningrad. A 38-year-old paramedic responded to a call to the suspect’s neighbor. The latter hit the doctor in the face with his hands at least twice. It turned out that shortly before the crime, that neighbor had a conflict with the attacking man.

The department added that it is conducting investigative measures and establishing the circumstances of the crime.

Earlier, on February 22, a criminal case was opened against a resident of Novorossiysk for attempting to strangle an ambulance paramedic. Paramedics were called by passers-by who found a drunk man on the street. The team began to help him, but he attacked the paramedic, grabbed him by the throat and broke his finger.