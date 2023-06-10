In Kaliningrad, an accident occurred, as a result of which the car crashed into a pole, after which it was torn into two parts. The video from the scene was published by the State traffic inspectorate of the Kaliningrad region in the Telegram channel on June 10.

It is reported that the incident occurred in the morning on Gorky Street. The driver, who was in a state of intoxication, lost control and drove into a lamppost. The car exploded on impact, rolled over, causing it to be torn apart. There was also a fire at the scene.

It is known that a passenger was injured as a result. He was taken to a medical facility. According to preliminary data, the driver was not injured.

The accident is under investigation.

