Designer Urzhumtsev: a batch of modified AK-12s will be produced in the second half of the year

The first serial batch of AK-12 assault rifles modified as a result of a special military operation (SVO) will be produced in the second half of the year. Delivery times TASS called the chief designer of “Kalashnikov” Sergei Urzhumtsev.

“We are confident in all the changes, and therefore we will implement them. The production is already underway. The first batch should be released in the second half of the year in volumes according to the state order, ”the specialist said.

Related materials:

Earlier, Urzhumtsev said that tests of the AK-12 assault rifle, modified during the use in the NWO, would be completed by mid-June.

At the same time, the Kalashnikov concern in the Patriot park presented the AK-12, modified as a result of the use in the course of a special military operation.