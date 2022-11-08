If you were to buy this car used, you would almost think that a clumsy scammer has given the odometer a swish the wrong way. One Jean-Hubert Revolon proves that you can easily replace your diesel with an electric car. The Frenchman drove almost 200,000 kilometers within two years with his electric Porsche Taycan 4S.

In August of 2020, Revolon picked up its Taycan 4S from the dealer. He works as an entrepreneur in the transport industry and lives in the Lyon area. He often has to cross the border for his work and he drives 1,200 kilometers some days. That would equate to two charges a day – or several short charging breaks. The counter now stands at 188,119 kilometers.

The problems with the Porsche Taycan

The Taycan 4S still holds up well after almost 200,000 kilometers. Once the Taycan visited the garage to replace a sensor in the dampers. In addition, Revolon remembers a moment of irritation. He let the navigation drive to a charging station, but it was on the highway, while the navi sent him through a village. He stood a few yards away, but couldn’t reach the post.

Also read: Porsche takes Nürburgring record back from Tesla, and it’s exciting to see how they do it

The story of the Taycan with almost 200,000 kilometers is one of the success stories that Porsche presented. They recently produced the 100,000th Taycan and wanted to celebrate. Most of these have gone to the United States, China and the United Kingdom. At the time of writing 1,610 Taycans are driving around in the Netherlands.