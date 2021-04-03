Three young women were assaulted in different events during a criminal raid committed by two criminals in Ingeniero Budge.

The first of the robberies was recorded this Friday at 21.27 in front of a kiosk on 2100 Figueredo Street, when the first victim came home from work and when parking the car, she was surprised by the thieves who arrived in a red Ford EcoSport.

The 20-year-old girl had her belongings stolen, including the cell phone, after a struggle that was recorded by private security cameras located in the block.

According to the sources, the victim made the complaint at the 10th police station. Engineer Budge, Lomas de Zamora.

While, at 21.57, about 200 meters, the same criminals committed another robbery with the same modality and it was also registered through some cameras.

On that occasion, both got out of the vehicle as if they were going to buy and They robbed two other women who were shopping at a kiosk.

One close to the family of the first victim said her daughter “feels very scared and is very nervous.”

“The complaint was made, but surely it will remain as another fact of insecurity,” said the woman, who added: “It gives us impotence all because one comes back from work and that happens to him.”

According to her sayings, “in the video you can see that she bounced the league because the robbery seemed to be for people who were walking.”

The case is being handled by the Lomas de Zamora prosecutor’s office, which classified it as “robbery and minor injuries.”

