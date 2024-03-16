The Netherlands is raising the alarm about 'psittacosis', also known as parrot disease. Since the end of last year, 21 patients have been admitted to hospital, one of whom died. Germany, Austria, Sweden and Denmark have also seen an increase in recent months, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). Four people have already died in Denmark. But what is psittacosis and how serious is the situation?

