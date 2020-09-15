Highlights: 2,867 cases of fraud involving Rs 19,964 crore in April-June quarter

It has been revealed from the information sought under RTI

The country’s largest State Bank of India has the highest number of frauds by number.

Bank of India was most affected by fraud by value

new Delhi

In the April-June quarter of the current financial year in the public sector banks, 2,867 cases of fraud involving Rs 19,964 crore were reported. This has been revealed by the information sought under Right to Information (RTI). RTI activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur sought this information from the Reserve Bank under the Right to Information Act. The country’s largest State Bank of India (SBI) had the highest number of frauds by number. On the other hand, Bank of India (BoI) was the most affected by fraud in terms of value.

As per the data, SBI had the highest number of 2,050 fraud cases in 12 public sector banks in April-June 2020. The amount associated with these cases is Rs 2,325.88 crore. Bank of India was hurt the most by fraud by value. During this period, 47 cases of fraud involving Rs 5,124.87 crore were detected in Bank of India.

Apart from this, 33 of frauds of Rs. 3,885.26 crores in Canara Bank, 60 of frauds of Rs. 2,842.94 crores in Bank of Baroda, 45 of frauds of Rs. 1,469.79 crores in Indian Bank, 37 of frauds of Rs. 1,207.65 crores in Indian Overseas Bank and Bank of There were 9 cases of fraud involving Rs 1,140.37 crore in Maharashtra. During this period, fraud cases worth only Rs 270.65 crore were reported in Punjab National Bank (PNB), the second largest government bank. However, the number of cases of fraud with the bank stood at 240.

Talking about other banks, 130 of fraud of Rs 831.35 crore in UCO Bank, 149 of fraud of Rs 655.84 crore in Central Bank of India, 18 of fraud of Rs 163.3 crore in Punjab and Sindh Bank and 18 of Union Bank of India. 49 cases of fraud involving Rs 46.52 crore were detected. The Reserve Bank has said in its reply that these are preliminary figures given by the banks. They may change or improve. The Reserve Bank clarified that the amount associated with fraud does not mean the loss of the same amount to the bank.