From: Julia Volkenand

With a 12-second video on TikTok, Aldi cashier Elaine Victoria became a star almost overnight.

Hamburg – It’s almost like Cinderella: Once she served customers at the Aldi checkout, today Elaine Victoria is well on the way to becoming a real world star. The video that changed everything is only 12 seconds long. In it you can see: the 19-year-old in the typical Aldi shirt at the cash register of the Hamburg-Norderstedt branch, where she dances to the song “Wild” by Jessie J. Apparently, she spread a lot of good mood among TikTok users in 2019, because millions of people had seen the clip in a very short time. The video has now been viewed a whopping 36 million times.

Aldi cashier Elaine Victoria becomes famous in 12 seconds

Elaine could never have dreamed of the success of her video, it definitely wasn’t planned. “I didn’t think anything of it at the time. I was very surprised that such a wave reached me and that the video went viral. I’m really thankful for that, even though it was just luck!” picture-Newspaper.

Just under four weeks after the viral clip The trained retail clerk finally gave up her job at the discounterto fully focus on her new career as an influencer. Because it rained downright cooperation requests and model offers for the pretty blonde. Instead of treadmills and Aldi uniforms, models, TikTok and advertising are now on the agenda. She is also making a name for herself on Instagram. 249,000 fans now follow Elaine on the platform (as of November 4) and follow her life as an influencer there.

From Hamburg to New York: Influencer wants to become a world star

Elaine also spoke about her life as a network star on RTL. “I have work to do about three times a week, but I don’t see it as work,” she enthuses about her new job. She likes to think back to her old life: “Aldi is the place that made me grow up.” But now it’s time to go out into the big world. The former cashier also wants to take off internationally. The first step has already been taken, because TV stations and news sites around the world reported on their viral video at the time. She wants to build on that. In a few years she wants to “travel a lot and model a lot.” Because that’s what she enjoys the most. She has already started diligently with it, recently she posted photos of herself in the fashion metropolis New York.