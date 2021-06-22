His director has given the first details promising more freedom and options in the game of strategy and dinosaurs.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 was officially unveiled at the Summer Game Fest event, along with many other interactive entertainment firsts. An expected sequel, since strategy and dinosaurs is a winning combination. We can manage a theme park in which visitors can see these prehistoric creatures up close, which must also be cared for as they deserve. Now, we know more details that promise to follow the maxim of a sequel: “more and better.”

Richard Newbold, Game Director, spoke to the middle Game Informer, to which he has revealed more details and has confirmed that, as could be foreseen, Jurassic World Evolution 2 will have maps and scenarios larger than in the first installment. Which means that we can shelter more dinosaurs, but we will also have to be more aware of everything that happens in the enclosure. Contradicting Homer Simpson, now you can have many dinosaurs.

As there are more spaces, more care will have to be taken to manage the park“There is much more space available to build and locate as many dinosaurs as possible. With the changes in the territory system, they will need much more space in some cases, because there are direct conflicts between some species. It is not so easy to put so many dinosaurs in the same space. There’s a lot more balance to do, “says Newbold.

As we already told you, the main novelty of the game is that now we can build parks beyond the Archipelago of Death. Now we will have a more open world and players will have to explore to get and learn to use the best tools so that chaos does not spread. Jurassic World Evolution 2 will be released in late 2021 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4 and Xbox One

More about: Jurassic World Evolution 2, Frontier Developments and Strategy.