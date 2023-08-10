How did you feel about the content of this article?

Officials pay tribute to presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio during Independence Day celebrations | Photo: EFE/José Jacome

On Sunday, July 23, the mayor of Manta, Agustín Intriago, was shot dead while overseeing a public project in Ecuador’s third largest city. He was considered one of the most popular politicians in the country.

A foreign man was detained on suspicion of being the author of the shots.

Weeks later, presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was similarly assassinated as he left a rally in Quito.

The episodes take place after a wave of violence took over Ecuadorian regions controlled by criminal organizations. In the case of the presidential candidate, the Los Lobos faction, one of the largest in the country, supposedly claimed responsibility for the crime.

In addition to Intriago and Villavicencio, a candidate for deputy in the province of Esmeraldas, in the north of the country, was also killed.

Murders and massacres are reported daily in Ecuadorian newspapers and, according to the government, the crimes are mainly linked to organized crime and drug trafficking, which in recent years has strengthened in the country’s coastal zone and has made its ports great springboards for the cocaine that reaches Europe and North America.

The Latin country faces the worst security crisis in its history and in 2022 reached a rate of 25.32 violent deaths per 100,000 inhabitants. (With information from the EFE Agency)