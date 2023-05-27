“We are witnessing an abysmal forgetfulness on the part of the State towards the operators of the territorial emergency. A deafening silence, with a truly singular systematic ability to turn away, pretending that we do not exist. Instead we exist and save lives: we are therefore preparing a protest demonstration, composed and polite. In July, for 15 minutes we will be in uniform, facing the Ministry of Health in Rome: with joined hands we will demonstrate to demonstrate that we are not ghosts”. He announced it Mario Balzanelli, president of Sis 118from the national congress, underway in Trani, of the Italian Society System 118, now in its twentieth edition.

“The legislative reform of the 118 Territorial Emergency System – underlines Balzanelli – is urgent and necessary. It will have to go in the only possible direction, that of drastic strengthening of the whole system, taking into account the serious critical issues, under everyone’s eyes during the pandemic of Covid. At the same time, it is necessary to valorise – he remarks – all its operators, doctors, nurses and driver-rescuers, who number in the thousands throughout the country and who, certainly, are not ghosts or mere extras. on the other hand, as has been done systematically in the last few decades up until today. There are over 7.5 million requests for help a year to which 118 responds, over 5 million interventions carried out”.

“The Government listen to us!”, is Balzanelli’s appeal. “The national 118 system must be promoted, for what it has given the country for thirty years up to today, for having literally saved Italy during the most dramatic phases of the Covid-19 pandemic, and not systematically ignored and, worse, as shadowed in some distorted, even downgraded vision. The protection of public health, and the life of each of us, when threatened by an illness or trauma capable of killing in a very short time – he comments – will necessarily depend on the quality and performance capacity of the 118 that will be set up. Otherwise, the very existence of the life-saving system is at risk”.

Among the key points of the reform project carried out for some time by Sis 118, the configuration of the 118 systems into provincial territorial emergency departments; the assurance to the entire national population of performance standards of excellence with the obligation of compliance by all the regional territories, for which those who find themselves in a condition of health emergency (i.e. in imminent danger of losing their lives) must be rescued by the 118 in a very short time, possibly within 8 minutes of the call in the urban area, by an emergency vehicle with a doctor and nurse on board. Finally, the recognition of environmental and biological risk incentive allowances for all 118 operators: doctors, nurses, drivers and rescuers.

“The doctors of the 118 system are all leaving. They are fleeing because they feel, and are, treated ignominiously. Risk indemnity is not even recognized in the contracts, yet they risk their lives at all times to save the lives of others”, Balzanelli denounces. “Especially with the USCA and with other types of employment – he reports – doctors have seen their pay double salary, without assuming the risks of colleagues who work shifts on ambulances and on self-medication.It is unacceptable that the Government has provided for an indemnity to incentivize doctors in hospital emergency rooms and not for those who really risk their lives on the road. the escape of 118 doctors must be stopped.The essential reform of the system must provide for the recognition of incentive allowances for environmental and biological risk for all 118 operators: doctors, nurses, drivers and rescuers”. At stake is the desertification of the territorial emergency-urgency service.