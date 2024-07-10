Remnant 2 will debut in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog in Julyalong with a number of other games that have been leaked by well-known leaker billbil-kun – a very reliable source, as we know.

While we wait for Sony’s official announcement, expected this afternoon, billbil-kun claims that starting July 17, Extra and Premium level subscribers will be able to download Remnant 2, the extraordinary action RPG developed by Gunfire Games.

At the same time it will also be available Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunionthe excellent remaster of the Square Enix classic originally released on PSP, which sheds light on events that took place seven years before those told in Final Fantasy VII.