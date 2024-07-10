Remnant 2 will debut in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog in Julyalong with a number of other games that have been leaked by well-known leaker billbil-kun – a very reliable source, as we know.
While we wait for Sony’s official announcement, expected this afternoon, billbil-kun claims that starting July 17, Extra and Premium level subscribers will be able to download Remnant 2, the extraordinary action RPG developed by Gunfire Games.
At the same time it will also be available Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunionthe excellent remaster of the Square Enix classic originally released on PSP, which sheds light on events that took place seven years before those told in Final Fantasy VII.
The other games
While we wait for the official announcement of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for July, billbil-kun also revealed some of the other games which we will find in the catalogue starting from the 17th of the month:
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Enhanced Edition
- Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord
- No More Heroes 3
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition
- Remnant: From the Ashes
According to the leaker, the information relating to the titles in question has been verified and is therefore 100% reliablewith the sole exception of Remnant: From the Ashes, which has not yet been confirmed to them.
Considering the announcement of the price increase for Xbox Game Pass, which came in the last few hours, Sony could take advantage of the opportunity to attract new subscribers right among the ranks of those who, for one reason or another, will decide not to renew their subscription to the Microsoft service.
