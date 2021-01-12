While measures are being analyzed throughout the country to contain a second outbreak of coronavirus, and little by little people are looking to take care of themselves more, in Jujuy an unusual situation occurred: as if none of that was happening, a crowd copó the stands from a soccer field to attend a soccer tournament organized in a clandestine way.

It happened on Sunday, January 10, in Libertador General San Martín, one of the cities of the Northwest province where the growth of infections of the last few weeks. However, this circumstance did not seem to stop those who participated in the illegal event, against all the recommendations of the health authorities and health specialists.

According to local media, the tournament was organized by one of the neighborhood leagues on the court of club Herminio Arrieta. And beyond the fact that the mere fact of doing it was already against the norms, to that was added the absence of the most basic measures established by health protocols.

As can be seen in images released by the Jujuy police, among the fans who went to the stadium there was no social distance, and not even chinstraps. In addition, as detailed, many consumed alcoholic beverages without any care to avoid contagion.

Alerted to the situation, that security force intervened to interrupt the contest sports. As it transpired, when the agents arrived at the scene they found more than 100 people crowded on the rostrum.

The tribune of the Herminio Arrieta club stadium, in Libertador, the capital city of the department of Ledesma.

“Due clearing was carried out without problems and the contraventional acts”, They detailed from the official Facebook account of the Police of the province.

Several teams from different neighborhoods of Libertador participated in the illegal contest, which regularly and before the pandemic, compete in the league of amateur football.

The head city of the department of Ledesma is one of the sites that generated an alert in the health authorities for the growth of infections in the last weeks of 2020 and the first days of the new year.

In the city, a significant rise in the curve of cases had been registered when they were confirmed 19 positives in just 15 days.

Manuela Cabello, director of the Oscar Orias Hospital, admitted that this situation raised concern. “From December 21 to January 5 we had 19 positive cases. We act quickly with all the tools, we have acted with the intervention vehicle, telemedics, guards of health agents, “he explained to Todo Jujuy at that time.

The Jujuy Police statement on its Facebook page, on Monday morning, after the operation to interrupt the clandestine tournament in Libertador.

Cabello explained that the health center has oxygen concentrators, and they apply ibuprofenate and plasma, among other procedures to treat those who are infected with coronavirus. He also explained that given the new escalation of cases, they concentrated on doing prevention in the neighborhoods of the city where these indicators were registered.

But beyond sanitary measures, the hospital director appealed to the conscience of the population: “The Government and the institutions are responding, we want to stop a second outbreak,” said Cabello. And I add: “Depends on social behavior”.