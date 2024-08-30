Ciudad Juarez.- With the attack on a female driver who was driving a Ford Focus in the Independencia neighborhood, there are now eight murders of women recorded during the month of August in the city; two of the cases were classified as femicides, announced personnel from the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Women Victims of Crime for Reasons of Gender and the Family (FEM).

The victim, who remains unknown, was the target of an armed attack on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred at 7:01 a.m. at the intersection of Leopoldina Ojeda and Candelaria Díaz de Bustamante streets, where the first responders from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM), assigned to the Western District, arrived and secured the perimeter.

At the scene, a neighbor informed the police that the attackers were traveling in a gray Nissan and shot the driver of a gray Ford Focus with national license plates EAN632B.

The woman managed to drive a few more meters in an attempt to save her life, but crashed into a curb where she finally died as a result of the bullet impacts she received, reported a commander of the SSPM.

At the crime scene, it was observed that the vehicle had nine bullet impacts on the bodywork, in addition to the front and side windows being smashed.

Previous events

As previously reported, the fatal attacks against women during the month of August were reported on the 10th; the victim is still in the Forensic Medical Service where she remains unidentified, the cause of death was asphyxiation by strangulation and her body was located in the Del Carmen neighborhood.

That same day, Nancy PM, 21, was found dead after being beaten to death; her body was found in the Solidaridad neighborhood.

On the 15th, Jessica MG, 33, was murdered near De las Torres Avenue. She was traveling with another woman when she was surprised by the drivers of another vehicle and shot directly at her.

On the 25th, two women were found dead inside a house in the Jardines de Roma neighborhood. One of the victims was identified as Susana Lizbeth RR, 30 years old, and her friend as Griselda GA, 47 years old. Both suffered severe stab wounds in various parts of the body.

On the 26th, two other women were killed, one of them murdered by firearm and her body found in the Ampliación Plutarco Elías Calles neighborhood, and the other woman, who remains unidentified, was murdered in the Arroyo Colorado neighborhood, it was reported.

Throughout Chihuahua

According to data from the FEM, from January to August of this year, 145 intentional homicides of women have been recorded in the state, not counting another 25 cases classified as femicides reported up to July.

The Northern Zone, which includes Ciudad Juárez, has the highest number of murders with 89, followed by the Central Zone, where the capital is located, with 35. Another 11 occurred in the Southern Zone, eight in the Western Zone and two more in the Northwest.

It should be noted that as of July, 25 cases of femicide have been recorded, that is, homicides committed against women for reasons of gender. Of these, 18 have already been brought to court, in two of them the criminal action has been terminated due to the death of the accused, and five are under investigation.

Mexico closed 2023 with a record of 848 women victims of femicide and Chihuahua with 47, according to official data from the National Public Security System (SNSP).

