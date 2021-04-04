In Jordan, they announced the connection of the conspirators in the circle of the former Crown Prince Hamza bin Hussein, accused of attempting a coup, with “foreign forces.” Together, they allegedly wanted to overthrow King Abdullah II, Saraya reported.

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister of the country Ayman Safadi said at a press conference that the Jordanian special services had been following the actions and movements of the conspirators for a long time, as a result of which they received information about contacts abroad, during which the appropriate time for the start of the coup was discussed.

Safadi noted that, according to the preliminary investigation, people from the prince’s entourage contacted representatives of the “so-called foreign opposition” to organize information stuffing and provocations to destabilize national security.

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the conspirators were detained at the moment when they were about to move from planning to concrete actions.

Former Crown Prince of Jordan Hamza bin Hussein previously recorded a video message in which he said he was placed under house arrest amid criticism of the government’s actions. According to the prince, he was visited by the chief of the general staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces, who said that he was not allowed to go out, communicate with people or meet with them.

In addition to him, a former adviser to the king, ex-finance minister Bassam Awadallah and several high-ranking officers were arrested in Amman. Officially, the authorities state that a “conspiracy to remove Abdullah II from power” has been uncovered.