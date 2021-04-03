In Amman, a member of the royal family, Sheriff Hassan bin Zayed, and a former adviser to King Abdullah II of Jordan, ex-Minister of Finance, Bassam Awadallah, were arrested. This was announced on Saturday, April 3, by the local agency “Petra”. According to him, several more people were detained for “security reasons”.

As reported TASS with reference to the pan-Arab TV channel Al-Mayadin, a “conspiracy to remove Abdullah II from power” was uncovered in Amman. According to him, former Crown Prince Hamza bin Hussein and several high-ranking officers are under house arrest.

At the same time, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Huneiti, denied this information, according to his information, the prince is not under house arrest or in custody. The army chief said the investigation into the coup attempt is ongoing and the results will be announced “with complete transparency and clarity.”