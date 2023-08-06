The authorities of Saudi Arabia and a number of other countries presented an alternative peace plan for Ukraine at a meeting in Jeddah. This was announced on August 6 by the agency DPA with reference to diplomatic sources.

It is alleged that the Russian side was informed about this initiative.

According to the agency, part of an alternative plan, different from the so-called peace plan of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, was the integrity of Ukraine and a ceasefire on all fronts, as well as the beginning of peace negotiations under the auspices of the UN and the exchange of prisoners.

On August 5, Saudi Arabia hosted a meeting of national security advisers and representatives of several countries to discuss the Ukrainian crisis. Russia was not invited to the talks.

As before, on August 3, Fyodor Lukyanov, editor-in-chief of the magazine Russia in Global Affairs, explained to Izvestiya, the negotiations in Jeddah will not have any influence on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. Member countries gather for other purposes. For example, Saudi Arabia expects to show its importance in the international arena.

At the same time, at the end of July, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that it was now impossible to reach a peaceful settlement of the conflict with the participation of the Kyiv regime.

The last round of talks between Russia and Ukraine took place in Turkish Istanbul on March 29, 2022. They lasted about three hours. Later Kyiv officially refused contacts with Moscow.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.