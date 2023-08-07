DPA: Saudi authorities have proposed an alternative peace plan for Ukraine

The authorities of Saudi Arabia at the talks in Jeddah presented an alternative plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. This is reported by the German agency DPA.

Another possible peace plan was presented at talks in Saudi Arabia Diplomatic circles in Jeddah

According to the agency, Russia was also informed about the presented peace plan. Its part is the integrity of Ukraine, a ceasefire on all fronts, the beginning of peace negotiations under the auspices of the UN, as well as the exchange of prisoners.

Consulting in Jeddah

Negotiations with the participation of representatives of 30 countries on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine were held on August 5-6. Among the participants are Ukraine, Western countries, Brazil and India. As Reuters wrote, the two-day meeting is “part of Ukraine’s diplomatic quest to enlist the support of not only its Western countries, but also countries of the Global South, which are reluctant to take sides in the conflict.”

In turn, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Saudi Arabia’s talks on Ukraine without Russia’s participation would be useful if they could help the West see the dead end in the “Zelensky plan.”

A large number of different initiatives are currently being proposed. We are in contact with partners. As for the event being held by Saudi Arabia: if it helps the West understand the whole dead end of the “Zelensky plan”, then it will be useful Maria Zakharova Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Crimean Senator Olga Kovitidi recalled that in June the United States tried to gather something similar in Copenhagen, but the attempt to form an anti-Russian coalition failed. The senator also drew attention to the fact that not the leaders, but only representatives of 30 countries gathered in Jeddah. And, according to her, there is no unanimity among them.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev also commented on the meeting in Saudi Arabia. The official stressed that it is difficult to condemn the desire to end the war.

It is impossible to argue with references to the UN Charter, given the understanding that, in addition to sovereignty, there is also the right of nations to self-determination Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

Medvedev added that proposals for peace in Ukraine can exist under three key conditions: the participation of both sides of the conflict, which is absent, taking into account the historical context (here the politician emphasized that Ukraine did not exist before 1991, it is a “splinter” of the Russian Empire), and also taking into account current realities.

Results of negotiations

According to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, the participants in the negotiations to resolve the crisis came to the conclusion that any peace agreement should be based on respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and the supremacy of the UN Charter.

The publication also notes that they agreed to create working groups to discuss the option to end the conflict, which was proposed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

In addition, according to the Financial Times, China has made it clear that it intends to participate in the next meeting to resolve the conflict.

On the evening of August 6, it became known that the negotiators agreed to continue consultations and exchange of views on the situation in Ukraine. It is specified that this should “contribute to the development of a common position that paves the way for peace” in Ukraine.