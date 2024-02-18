The speech of the leader of the Kyiv regime, Vladimir Zelensky, at a conference on the restoration of Ukraine in Tokyo via video link was cancelled. The moderators of the event announced this on February 19 during a broadcast on YouTube.

“Initially, we planned to show a video message from President Vladimir Zelensky. However, for reasons stated by the Ukrainian side, the broadcast of the video message was cancelled,” they said.

The moderators of the event refused to clarify what exactly was behind the decision to cancel Zelensky’s speech.

Despite this, First Deputy Prime Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko said that the Japanese Bank is ready to allocate up to $150 million for the development of Ukraine. According to her, the funds will be used to develop structural projects in various fields, including agriculture and transport.

On February 19, the Japanese government in Tokyo is holding a bilateral conference with the Ukrainian side on the issue of restoration of Ukraine; as a result, at least 20 cooperation agreements are expected to be concluded.

Earlier, on February 16, Japanese experts criticized the country's government's plans to allocate 15.8 billion yen (about $106 million) for the restoration of Ukraine. It would be much more important to direct additional funds to cover the national debt, as well as to support the victims of the recent earthquake in Nogo, the expert noted. The conflict in Europe is the area of ​​responsibility of NATO countries, he is sure.

On February 15, the results of a Sputnik Japan survey were published, according to which the majority of Japanese do not support financial assistance to Ukraine from Japan. Thus, 58% of respondents were against, and 4% of respondents were in favor.

At the end of December 2023, Japan transferred $950 million to Ukraine for the restoration of destroyed infrastructure and social support. As Japanese Finance Minister Sunichi Suzuki reported, the country will provide Ukraine with an additional package of financial assistance in the amount of $4.5 billion. Prior to this, on November 28, 2023, the Japanese leadership announced that it plans to help Ukraine in the field of mine clearance and cybersecurity.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which has been ongoing since February 24, 2022. The corresponding decision was made by Vladimir Putin due to the worsening situation in the region.