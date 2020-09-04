Multiple credit cards (photo illustration). (LINO MIRGELER / DPA)

Twenty years ago, few businesses accepted credit cards and the Japanese paid everything in cash. But very recently, card payment has accelerated sharply, as confirmed by this merchant of green tea products. “It’s recently, we have many more customers who pay by card rather than cash. It must be said that the card is practical for sudden purchases, when you do not have too much money on you. On the other hand, the elderly continue to pay in cash, it is the young people by card “, she explains.

One of the reasons for this acceleration is the fear of catching the coronavirus through the circulation of coins and banknotes. But that’s not all. The movement was boosted by the rebates offered from last October by the Japanese government, for all card payments, in order to better digest the rise in VAT. Consumers have signed up for credit card programs en masse and have an average of two or three cards in their wallets.



This amplified a phenomenon that was already true before: an overabundant supply of cards. In Japan, 280 companies offer credit cards, whether they are banks of course, but also supermarkets, sports clubs, or telecommunications operators.

For this, they are associated with the giants of the sector such as Visa or Mastercard. These firms explain that it is advantageous to have several cards, because all have their specificities. They offer loyalty points and gifts at the time of subscription for each payment. VSt is a great incentive, and you end up having lots of cards that you don’t use much.

The problem is that each card must have a unique number. Even if the sixteen-digit numbering offers in theory billions of combinations, in reality they cannot all be used because there is a codification to respect which limits the possibilities.

The solution to avoid the shortage would, for example, be to add a number, but this poses contractual and IT compatibility problems. For the moment, the idea is rather to track down the numbers of cards already taken but not used for a long time to reallocate them.