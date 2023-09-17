Political scientist Sato: Ukraine keeps data on the country’s population secret

Data on the size of the Ukrainian population is kept secret, and due to the conflict, Ukrainians as a people may disappear. About it stated former chief analyst of the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Masaru Sato in conversation with Nihon Keizai.

He noted that the last time a population census was carried out in Ukraine was in 2001, at that time 47 million people lived in the country. “What happened since then is unknown. And now this is a state secret,” Sato said. According to a June report by the Ukrainian Institute for the Future, the country’s current population is 29 million, he added.

According to the ex-analyst, there are not many men of military age left among Ukrainians. He also noted that the population reproduction rate had dropped to 0.7, emphasizing that Ukraine found itself in a difficult situation. “Ukrainians as a people are in danger of extinction,” says Sato.

Earlier it became known that since the beginning of the special operation, the birth rate in Ukraine has decreased by 28 percent. It is specified that over six months, 47,129 girls and 49,626 boys were born in the country.