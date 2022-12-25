Traffic News: Japanese specialist Masao Taneyama recognized the Soviet An-12 as a masterpiece

In Japan, the Soviet An-12 aircraft was recognized as a masterpiece. This conclusion was made by the expert of the Japanese portal traffic news Masao Taneyama. In the article, he also spoke about the features of the Soviet transport aircraft.

According to him, a total of 1243 An-12 units were built in the Soviet Union. Taneyama noted that it was “a masterpiece transport aircraft of the Eastern bloc.” He explained that the short runway takeoff and landing performance is excellent, as the An-12 only needs 600 meters to move on the ground. In addition, the Japanese specialist assessed the capacity of the aircraft: a hundred paratroopers can be taken on board.