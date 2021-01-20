The Japanese airline Japan Airlines made an emergency landing due to a crack in the glass of the cockpit, reports Asahi…

It is noted that the plane flew from Tokyo to the northern prefecture of Aomori. The crack was discovered during the flight, the liner returned to the Japanese capital.

On board the plane were 55 people, no injuries. Passengers will fly to Aomori on another flight.

Earlier it was reported that the Boeing 737 Max 8 of the Canadian airline Air Canada changed course and made an emergency landing in the American city of Tucson, after the pilots received an engine malfunction warning.

On January 18, a DHC-6 small aircraft made an emergency landing at Vladivostok International Airport due to the destruction of a part of the landing gear.