A detachment of the Japan Self-Defense Forces has arrived on the southern island of Miyakojima in Okinawa Prefecture to assist paramedics amid the coronavirus outbreak. NHK…

It is noted that 110 people fell ill on the small island in five days.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan previously announced the discovery in the country of the first hotbed of infection with the British strain of coronavirus in the eastern prefecture of Saitama.

Specialists at the Japanese National Institute of Infectious Diseases at the beginning of the year also announced that they had identified a new mutation of the coronavirus, which differs from the “South African” and “British” variants.