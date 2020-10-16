Yoshihide Suga, new Japanese Prime Minister. (NICOLAS DATICHE / POOL)

For decades, Japan has been plagued by a serious problem of birth rate. Like his predecessors, the new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga therefore promises new measures to try to stop this demographic crisis when nearly 30% of the population is already over 65 years old.

These measures include: financial aid. Yoshihide Suga first promises a bonus of around 4,800 euros to the newlyweds, to help them settle. ATu Japan, in fact, marriage is the first step in having children and raising them in good conditions of social acceptance.

But getting married is more and more difficult. “The main reason is that women cannot find a partner who meets their expectations “, explains sociologist Junya Tsutsui from Ritsumeikan University in Kyoto, “From the point of view of young girls, there are fewer and fewer good men to marry. Because they do not have the stable income deemed sufficient. Most of them want their partner to earn the minimum income. equivalent to 30 to 50,000 euros per year for the couple to have sufficient ease, but out of 100 single men in their thirties, only 15 meet their criteria ”.

Late marriages are also a cause for giving up having children, either because we judge that we are too old, or because it becomes physically difficult. Hence also the Prime Minister’s promise of social insurance coverage for infertility treatments.

In Japanese society there is also a phenomenon called “second child wall”. The renewal of generations is not guaranteed in the country because the fertility index peaks below 1.4 children per woman instead of 2.1. However if we ask couples, many say they want two or three children ideally. But they often just make one because it costs too much. So far, government spending in Japan on children’s education is among the lowest in rich countries in terms of gross domestic product.

“The government has finally started to reduce the cost of education for parents, I think that will work”, Junya Tsutsui analysis, “If he has not done it before, during more than forty years of declining birth rate, it is also because citizens think that it is up to them to bear all the costs.” According to him, the direction taken is the right one, but it comes at least 15 years too late. And whatever we do now, we will not stop the aging and decline of the population.