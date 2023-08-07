The Asahi: Japan plans to start dumping water from Fukushima-1 at the end of August

Japan plans to start discharging water from the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant (NPP) at the end of this month. Timing disclosed The Asahi.

According to the newspaper, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will make a decision regarding the release of water during a ministerial meeting after his trip to the United States.

It is noted that in the United States, Kishida will hold talks with US President Joe Biden and South Korean leader Yoon Seok-yeol at the Japan-US-South Korea summit in Washington on August 18.

Earlier it became known that cafes with Japanese cuisine in China were under threat of closure due to Japan’s plans to dump water from Fukushima-1 into the ocean.