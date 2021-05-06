Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and leading opposition parties have approved a bill on a popular referendum. This was announced on Thursday, May 6 national public television…

During the parliamentary session, the parties approved the law on a national referendum. The document was adopted by the specialized committee of the lower house, and on May 11 it should be approved at its plenary session.

The approval of the rules for organizing a popular referendum is necessary for amending the Japanese constitution. The relevant bill was introduced to parliament in 2018, but discussions were slow.

Progress was made after the LDP approved opposition-proposed adjustments related to restrictions on campaigning for a constitutional review. According to the current legislation, amendments to the basic law are possible only after a referendum has been held in the country.

In September 2020, the government of the new Prime Minister of the country, Yoshihide Suga, was formed in Japan, who took this position following a vote in the country’s House of Representatives. It was also reported that the entire Japanese government had resigned. At the same time, it was noted that the majority of Shinzo Abe’s cabinet ministers would retain their posts. Suga was elected leader of the LDP.