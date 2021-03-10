At least nine new cases of anaphylaxis were detected per day among residents of Japan who were vaccinated against coronavirus with a drug from the American company Pfizer. About it reported Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare on Wednesday 10 March.

Thus, the total number of such cases in Japan has reached 17. It is noted that cases of allergic reactions were recorded in women between the ages of 20 and 50, who were vaccinated on March 8th.

After the vaccine was administered, the patients showed symptoms such as itching, nausea, and shortness of breath. The doctors gave them antiallergenic medications that relieved the symptoms. At the same time, five people were hospitalized for further observation.

The first case of anaphylaxis following a Pfizer vaccination was reported in Japan on March 5. The incident happened to a woman between the ages of 30 and 40. Within five minutes of receiving the vaccine, she developed a cough, eyelid swelling and itching all over her body, but her condition improved after taking the medication.

On March 2, it was reported that an elderly woman in Japan died after being vaccinated against the coronavirus with the Pfizer vaccine. NSN… The 60-year-old woman did not have any illnesses or allergic reactions. She was vaccinated on February 26th with Comirnaty (manufactured by Pfizer) intramuscularly.

According to preliminary information, death occurred from subarachnoid hemorrhage. Experts plan to conduct a study to find out if the death of the patient was directly related to the vaccination.

Late last month, Japanese analyst Kazuhiko Fuji compared different vaccines for coronavirus and recognized the effectiveness of the Russian drug Sputnik V. The expert urged to consider the use of this drug in Japan in the medium term.