The head of the Ministry of Health of Japan, Norihisa Tamura, said that the authorities confirmed the presence of a “British” strain of coronavirus in five people in the country. RIA News.

All those infected returned to Japan from the UK on December 21, the minister said. Three of them flew in via Kansai International Airport in Osaka, and two more via Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

A new strain of coronavirus, previously identified in the UK, is already present in eight European countries, said the head of the regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO) Hans Kluge.

On December 14, the head of the British Ministry of Health Matt Hancock announced the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus, which may be associated with its rapid spread in the south-east of England. On December 19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that, according to preliminary data, the identified strain may be 70% more infectious, but there is no evidence of its higher mortality.