In Japan, elections for the new chairman of the country’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) after the resignation of Shinzo Abe will be held on September 14, reports TASS…

The winner of the election will become a contender for the post of the country’s prime minister. His candidacy will have to be approved by parliament. Officially, the date of the parliament meeting, at which this may happen, has not yet been announced. It is assumed that a meeting on this matter can take place on September 16 or 17.

The election campaign officially kicks off on 8 September. Former Minister of Defense Shigeru Ishiba and ex-Foreign Minister, chairman of the political council of the party Fumio Kishida apply for the post of the new chairman of the LDP and the future head of government. They have already announced their candidacies. Another challenger, Japanese Cabinet Secretary General Yoshihide Suga, is set to announce his nomination during the day.

On August 28, Shinzo Abe announced that he was retiring for health reasons. He noted that he will carry out his duties until the LDP presents a new candidate to replace him.

Earlier it was reported that Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe held telephone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 31. During the conversation, Abe and Putin confirmed the course towards concluding an agreement between the Russian Federation and Japan.