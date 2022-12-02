Yahoo News Japan predicted negative consequences from intervention in the oil markets

Japanese portal Yahoo News Japan predicted the negative consequences of Western intervention in the oil markets and the introduction of a Russian oil price ceiling.

The author of the material pointed out that the limitation of the cost of energy resources is a distortion of the market, it is dictated by the desire of the countries of Europe and the United States to protect themselves from price spikes, since they cannot withstand a further rise in energy prices.

“Restricting the freedom of financial markets is unacceptable,” the author of the article emphasized, adding that such a decision to set a ceiling on prices that change daily in market conditions will provoke negative consequences around the world.

Earlier, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said that the price ceiling for Russian oil would start at $60 per barrel, and could be adjusted in the future.

According to Reuters, by the evening of December 1, the EU countries had previously agreed on the mark of $60 per barrel. However, a final decision needs the approval of Poland, which has previously advocated a lower price limit.