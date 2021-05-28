The Committee for Transport Safety of Japan has begun to analyze the reasons for the collision of the Russian trawler “Amur” with a fishing schooner from Japan, as a result of which three Japanese sailors were killed. On May 28 reports about it TASS citing the Coast Guard in Mombetsu.

“We confirm that such an investigation has begun. At the moment we have no information on how long it can last, ”the department said.

As the agency writes Kyodo, the specialists intend to study the Amur building on Friday. The day before, a similar procedure was carried out with respect to a Japanese fishing vessel.

On May 27, NHK TV channel announced the intention of the Japanese Coast Guard specialists to raise and investigate the Japanese fishing schooner. In addition, the Japanese Coast Guard allowed the Amur to be detained in the port of Monbetsu for official proceedings. It was noted that the captain and crew of the vessel could be questioned.

On the morning of Wednesday, May 26, near the Japanese island of Hokkaido in the Sea of ​​Okhotsk, a Japanese ship weighing almost 10 tons and a Russian “Amur” weighing 662 tons collided. After the accident, a Japanese schooner with five people on board capsized. The collision killed three people.

IN press service The Far Eastern Investigative Directorate for Transport of the Investigative Committee of Russia clarified that the collision took place in conditions of poor visibility. Heavy fog was observed in the area.

The Russian Embassy in Tokyo expressed condolences in connection with the death of the fishermen. The diplomats said that they are in constant contact with the Japanese side.