At least 10 of the 26 people who were traveling on a tourist boat that would have sunk in northern Japan the day before have died.confirmed this Sunday the Coast Guard, while the search work continues.

The deceased are seven men and three women, according to details collected by the Japanese public network NHK. Their bodies were located earlier today in the waters off the Shiretoko Peninsula.in the eastern part of the northern island of Hokkaido, from where the ship left a distress call the day before.

The vessel, the Kazu 1, contacted the Coast Guard around 1:15 p.m. local time (4:15 GMT) on Saturday asking for help because the ship’s bow was flooded and it was sinking.

Coastal authorities deployed several patrol boats and helicopters after shortly after losing communication with the ship, but by nightfall still no trace of the passengers or the boat had been found. The Self-Defense Forces (army) and local fishing boats joined the rescue efforts today.

The maritime authorities have so far located only these ten dead people and the search for the rest continues.

This image, shared by Jiji Press, is believed to show lifeguard equipment believed to be from the ‘Kazu I’ floating near the edge of the Shiretoko Peninsula. Photo: FE/EPA/JAPAN COAST GUARD FIRST REGIONAL/JIJI PRESS

Among the 26 people who were traveling on the ship at the time of the incident, 24 were passengers, including two minors. (who would not be among the bodies located, NHK noted), in addition to the captain and another member of staff, a deck crew member.

According to the company that operated the boat, with a capacity for 65 people, the Kazu 1 was scheduled to leave the port of Utorohigashi, in the city of Shari, at ten in the morning and sail around Cape Shiretoko, where it offers tours tourist attractions, before returning around one in the afternoon.

The incident occurred while the ship was in waters near the Kashuni waterfall, a popular landscape on the peninsula, designated a natural world heritage site in 2005.

The sea was rough the day before in the area and the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) had issued an alert for wind and strong waves with waves of between 3 or 4 meters in that region. In addition, the water temperature was very cold and the agency has warned that it will remain below five degrees in the coming days.

The Japanese Ministry of Transport has sent a team of three investigators to clarify the circumstances of what happened.

The Kazu 1 had already suffered another incident in June 2021, when it was stranded in shallow water shortly after weighing anchor. On that occasion, none of the 23 people on board were injured, as they were able to leave the boat and return to port on their own.