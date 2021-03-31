World car production in April-June could be reduced by about 1.6 million cars as a result of a fire at the plant of the large semiconductor company Renesas Electronics in the city of Hitatinaka in northeastern Japan. This is reported on March 31 Nikkei…

According to the publication, car companies, including Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor, are already studying the issue of reducing the production of cars due to a shortage of semiconductors, increased in connection with a fire at the Renesas Electronics plant.

The full restoration of the operation of the Renesas Electronics enterprise will take place in at least four months.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian automotive industry is faced with a worldwide shortage of electronic chips. We are talking about microcircuits that are necessary for the production of ERA-GLONASS modules, engine control units, dashboards, tachographs and multimedia systems.

A shortage of chips for the auto industry has arisen around the world as car manufacturers cut orders in the spring of 2020 amid the coronavirus. Now the industry was not ready for a sharp recovery in volumes.

Industry experts explained that the production cycle for microcircuits reaches six months. It consists of growing silicon crystals and installing them in a package. They are grown infrequently and in large quantities at once. Now chip manufacturers do not have crystals in their warehouses.