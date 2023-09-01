TEPCO detected tritium in the sea after the release of water from the Fukushima-1

The operator of the emergency nuclear power plant (NPP) “Fukushima-1” for the first time since the beginning of the discharge of water recorded the presence of a radioactive isotope – tritium – in sea water at the northeastern border of the port. This is reported RIA News.

According to TEPCO, the concentration has reached 10 becquerels per liter. The value is considered the lower limit of the detection level. Prior to this, the indicators were below the specified mark.

At the same time, the norm for the concentration of tritium in drinking water is ten thousand becquerels per liter. The company also stated that it would stop discharging water if it reached the limit of 700 becquerels per litre.

Earlier, the representative of the non-governmental organization “Citizens’ Center for Nuclear Information” Hideyuki Ban said that the discharge of water from Fukushima-1 into the ocean is not safe. The expert noted that no one had assessed long-term impacts.