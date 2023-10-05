An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 occurred in Japan, a tsunami threat was declared

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.6 occurred in Japan, after which there was a threat of a tsunami. This was announced on website the country’s main meteorological department.

The natural disaster occurred around 11 a.m. (five a.m. Moscow time) south of the Izu archipelago. The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometers near the Torishima island group.

Experts have warned that being in the sea or the coast is dangerous due to the risk of a meter-high tsunami – such a wave can knock a person off his feet. They urged not to go into the water, not to approach the shore and to go to higher ground until there is a message that there is no threat to people’s lives. In addition, meteorologists noted that tremors of comparable strength may occur in the same area within a week after the earthquake. They advised citizens to be especially vigilant over the next two to three days.

In October, it became known that two powerful earthquakes of magnitude 6.3 and 5.3 had occurred in Nepal.