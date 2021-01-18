In Japan, an applicant could not pass the exam due to refusal to wear a mask, the agency said Kyodo.

It is clarified that the young man did not obey the requirement to cover his nose with a protective mask, despite the warnings.

According to the source, the inspector during the exam seven times urged the future student not to violate safety rules.

Those applicants who for health reasons cannot wear protective equipment must notify the exam organizers in advance and take tests in a separate room or at other times.

Earlier, Chinese scientists simulated the development of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021, so in the worst-case scenario, the number of cases in the world could grow from 92 million to 170 million in the coming months.