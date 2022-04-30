A giant robot for repair the cables from the railway lines? It happens in Japanwhere the company JR West has created a robot capable of carrying out maintenance operations that are impossible for normal workers.

However, it is not an automaton driven by some form of artificial intelligence, but a machine piloted by a human being through a VR viewer and input devices that allow him to move the robot’s arms and fingers.

Produced by Human Machinery and Nippon Signal, the robot is currently being tested but the aim is to make it fully operational by 2024. Here it is in action with a video:

Giant robot enthusiasts have always wondered if it really makes sense to create machines from humanoid forms for war purposes, but when it comes to maintenance this is probably the best solution.

That said, there is no doubt that the Japanese have for some years now begun to realize their fantasies in this sense, with a last example of a few months ago: a new giant Gundam that appeared in Fukuoka.